Mississippi River waters keep rising in Iowa and Illinois

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — People along the Mississippi River in southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois are warily watching rising water levels from the spring snow melt. Further north, floodwaters are beginning to slowly recede and reveal damage there. The National Weather Service said many of the crests across the region this spring will rank in the top 10 all time but will remain several feet below the records set in past floods. Officials in many cities are optimistic they’ll be able to either keep the floodwaters at bay through a combination of floodwalls and sandbags or to contain it to low-lying park areas. But some homes close to the river have been damaged.

