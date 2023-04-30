Poll: Americans fault news media for dividing country

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ask them about the impact the news media has on democracy, and Americans are likelier to say it’s doing more harm than good. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights finds that nearly three-quarters of Americans say the news media is increasing political polarization, and only a slim majority says they have some degree of confidence in the media’s ability to report the news fairly. When it comes to misinformation, about 9 in 10 say it’s a problem and more than half say politicians, social media users, internet companies and the news media all share in the blame.

