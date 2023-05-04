How Oklahoma rapist got out of prison early, then killed 6

Questions are mounting about why an Oklahoma sex offender accused of killing six people and himself was ever freed from prison in the first place. The discovery of the bodies Monday near Jesse McFadden’s home came on the very day that he was to stand trial on charges that he solicited nude images from a teen while he was imprisoned for rape. McFadden had been sentenced to 20 years in 2003 in the sexual assault of a 17-year-old and was freed three years early, in part for good behavior, despite facing the new charges. Some family members of the victims say the system failed them.

