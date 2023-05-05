Mexican chef and promoter of local ingredients celebrated

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Years ago, Mexican chef Elena Reygadas of the restaurant Rosetta wondered why Mexican cuisine was not more popular internationally and concluded it was due to the ingredients. Now a proud defender of those same ingredients, she has been recognized as the World’s Best Female Chef 2023. Mexican cuisine was added to UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2010 and its popularity has only continued to rise. The award was announced last month by the list “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.” Rosetta is one of several restaurants opened by Reygadas in the capital, focusing on using seasonal, local ingredients.

