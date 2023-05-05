Over 2,000 migrants kidnapped in Mexico last year
By MARÍA VERZA
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s government says over 2,000 migrants were kidnapped by smuggling gangs and drug cartels in 2022, as authorities mounted a successful search for 10 Colombians abducted in northern Mexico this week. Mexico’s national immigration agency say authorities freed 2,115 migrants of all nationalities kidnapped by gangs in 2022. Gangs and cartels appear to be increasingly charging migrants fees to cross Mexico, and then kidnapping them for ransom. A relative of one of the missing Colombians said kidnappers had called to demand $2,500 from relatives in the United States. Authorities said late Friday they had found the missing Colombians in good shape at a gasoline station.