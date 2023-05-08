Americans bet $220B on sports in 5 years since legalization

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Americans have bet over $220 billion on sports with legal gambling outlets in the five years since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for all 50 states to offer it. The industry shows few signs of slowing despite some recent scandals that have put a spotlight on wagering safeguards. When Sunday’s anniversary of the court ruling in a case brought by New Jersey arrives, two-thirds of the country will offer legal sports betting, with additional states likely to join in coming months or years. Taxes on sports betting operators have generated $3.6 billion: $3 billion for state and local governments, and $570 million for the federal government.

