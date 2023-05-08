Boy missing for 2 days is found safe in remote Michigan park

SILVER CITY, Mich. (AP) — An 8-year-old Wisconsin boy missing for two days has been found in a remote, rugged northern Michigan park. Nante Niemi was discovered Monday near a log where he had taken shelter on Monday. He appeared to be in good shape. Nante had been gathering wood while camping with family when he was last seen Saturday afternoon. He was found about two miles from his family’s campsite in Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Overnight temperatures were in the 40s. More than 150 people from various law enforcement groups joined the search on foot, in the air or on water in the rivers and lakes near Lake Superior.

