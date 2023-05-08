EU cancels Tel Aviv event in protest over radical minister

JERUSALEM (AP) — The European Union says it has canceled a reception at an event in Tel Aviv marking Europe Day to prevent a radical ultranationalist Israeli minister from giving an address. The EU’s Delegation to the State of Israel said Monday that it decided “to cancel the diplomatic reception, as we do not want to offer a platform to someone whose views contradict the values the European Union stands for.” Itamar Ben-Gvir, the leader of the Jewish Power faction, serves as the public security minister and was assigned to represent the Israeli government at the EU’s Europe Day event on Tuesday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.