Missing climbers in Alaska likely triggered avalanche, fell

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — National park officials in Alaska say two missing mountain climbers likely triggered a small avalanche. A Denali National Park and Preserve spokesperson said Tuesday the projected path of their suspected fall would end at a heavily crevassed glacier. The glacier will be the focus for aerial search efforts in the coming days. However, weather was preventing any searches on Tuesday. Missing are Eli Michel, of Columbia City, Indiana, and Nafiun Awal, of Seattle. They are presumed to have fallen Friday while climbing the West Ridge route of Moose’s Tooth, a 10,300-foot mountain in Denali National Park. The search began Friday, and rangers have found their tracks leading to the avalanche site.

