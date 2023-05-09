Suspect in shooting outside Vegas school faces 25 felonies

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old accused of firing the shot that wounded an employee outside a middle school building in northeast Las Vegas is facing multiple felonies. Authorities identified the suspect Tuesday as Jessie Rios and said the gunfire on Monday came from off-campus. It wasn’t clear if Rios had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Officials say the unarmed male hall monitor was hospitalized in stable condition. His name wasn’t immediately made public and his injuries were not described. No students, teachers or other school employees were injured but the shooting prompted a campus lockdown.

