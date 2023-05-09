Trans woman says railroad passed her over after transition

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former BNSF worker who was named one of the railroad’s employees of the year in 2021 for her work in supporting LGBTQ+ workers is now suing the railroad where she worked for 30 years. She argues that after being promoted regularly earlier in her career she was denied advancement opportunities after her gender transition. Randi Berghorst sued the Fort Worth, Texas-based railroad in federal court recently. Berghorst said she’s disappointed she had to file the lawsuit, but she hopes it will prompt BNSF to change. The railroad declined to comment on the lawsuit but defended its hiring practices. A company spokesperson said BNSF does not discriminate against job applicants.

