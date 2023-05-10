After Arlington National Cemetery horse deaths, Army makes changes to improve their care

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army has announced changes to the way it will care for the gray and black horses that carry service members’ flag-draped caskets to their final resting places in Arlington National Cemetery. This comes after the deaths last year of two horses in the ceremonial unit exposed their poor living conditions. Both horses had to be euthanized after suffering from impacted colons, which an investigation traced to poor-quality hay and the horses ingesting sand and gravel. Maj. Gen. Allan Pepin is the commanding general of the Military District of Washington. He says the Army has been able to improve the horses’ diets, and regular veterinary bloodwork shows they are making progress.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.