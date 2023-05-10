ChatGPT user in China detained for creating and spreading fake news, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A ChatGPT user was recently detained by Chinese police for allegedly using the artificial intelligence chatbot to fake a news story reporting a nonexistent train crash. It’s one of the first enforcement actions under a recently enacted Chinese law regulating AI-generated “deepfakes” — seemingly realistic but fabricated digital images, video or other media. According to a police report from the northwest Chinese province of Gansu, a man identified only by his surname, Hong, used the AI chatbot to create and then post the article on a popular social platform, where it was seen by 15,000 people before being taken down.

