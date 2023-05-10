Democrats upset Arizona budget doesn’t limit school voucher expansion

PHOENIX (AP) — A $17 billion budget package that Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs negotiated with leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature is drawing criticism from Democrats for failing to put limits on an expansion of a school voucher program that they say is a drain on the state’s coffers. The Democratic governor came into office with plans to undo the massive explosion in the voucher program, championed by her GOP predecessor Gov. Doug Ducey, that lets students apply to use public money for private-school tuition and other education costs. Critics say the vouchers undercut public schools. Hobbs said she looked forward to signing the package, which was approved Wednesday by lawmakers, into law.

