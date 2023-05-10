South Carolina man sues police after being shot at 47 times during mental crisis
By JEFFREY COLLINS
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man is suing a sheriff’s office in South Carolina, saying deputies shot at him about 50 times when he was having a mental health crisis with a shotgun in his lap even though his hands were raised. Trevor Mullinax’s lawyer says he was hit nine times by the shots from York County deputies in May 2021 but survived. Mullinax says he never pointed the gun at deputies and they not just threatened his life, but also his mother who was standing near him trying to help. Prosecutors ruled the shooting was justified. They say the officers told investigators they saw Mullinax get a shotgun. The shots were fired seconds after deputies arrived.