Toll rises to 5 killed in Tunisia synagogue attack

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s TAP news agency says the death toll rose to five people killed, including two Jewish pilgrims and three Tunisian police guards, after an attack near a synagogue on the Mediterranean island of Djerba during an annual Jewish pilgrimage. The attacker was slain by security guards. One police guard died from his injuries following Tuesday’s attack, according to a medical official cited by TAP. Four other injured members of the security forces were hospitalized in Djerba after they were wounded, including one in critical condition, according to TAP. Israeli authorities and the family identified the civilians killed as cousins, one Tunisian with dual Israeli citizenship, the other French.

