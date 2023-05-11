13-year-old, police officer injured in gun battle outside Florida apartment complex, authorities say

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police during a chase through a central Florida neighborhood and was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. A police officer was also shot in the foot Wednesday evening in Lakeland. An officer spotted a vehicle similar to one involved in a drive-by shooting at a park earlier. Officials say that the occupants jumped out of the car and that the officer ran after the teen, who was carrying a gun. Police say the teen shot as the officer rounded a corner. Police say the teen fled again but was arrested after engaging officers in another gun battle.

