New Mexico woman accused in January death of her newborn son, who was found in a hospital trash can

ARTESIA, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old New Mexico woman has been charged in the January death of her newborn son. Artesia police say Alexee Trevizo gave birth in an Artesia hospital bathroom on Jan. 27 before she allegedly put the infant in a trash can. Investigators say Trevizo went to the hospital’s emergency room for back pain and was told she was pregnant and in labor. Police say Trevizo then locked herself in a bathroom, gave birth, then tied the baby up in a trash bag. Trevizo’s attorney, Gary C. Mitchell, says there are major discrepancies about what happened in the hospital, and his client has no criminal history.

