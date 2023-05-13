Thousands along Bangladesh, Myanmar coast told to seek shelter as powerful Cyclone Mocha approaches

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Volunteers in coastal districts of Bangladesh are using loudspeakers to urge people to seek shelter as the delta nation braces for an extremely severe cyclone, which is expected to slam ashore in Bangladesh and Myanmar in the next 24 hours. Cyclone Mocha is moving toward the coasts of southeastern Bangladesh and Myanmar with wind speeds of up to 100 miles per hour and stronger gusts. Bangladesh, with more than 160 million people, has prepared more than 1,500 cyclone shelters. More than 1 million Rohingya refugees who fled persecution in Myanmar are on the cyclone’s path in sprawling camps in Cox’s Bazar, where local authorities and the United Nations are preparing for the storm’s impact.

