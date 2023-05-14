Large fight breaks out, police respond to political party’s Minneapolis city council campaign event

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A brawl broke out at a political party’s campaign event for Minneapolis City Council candidates Saturday, resulting in a call to police and injuries following the fight sparked by loud disagreements over nominations. the Star Tribune reports at least one person was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and another was treated at the scene of the Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party’s endorsing convention for Minneapolis Ward 10. The Star Tribune reports that Minneapolis police spokesman Brian Feintech says officers made no arrests. Video posted on social media showed the disturbance begin after supporters of Minneapolis Council Member Aisha Chughtai took the stage, which caused an uproar among supporters of her challenger, Nasri Warsame.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.