Serbia: 13,500 weapons collected in amnesty, including rocket launchers

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian authorities have displayed many of around 13,500 weapons they say have been collected since this month’s mass shootings, including automatic weapons and anti-tank rocket launchers. The authorities have declared a one-month amnesty period for citizens to hand over unregistered weapons or face prison sentences as part of a crackdown on guns following the two shootings that left 17 people dead, many of them children. Populist President Aleksandar Vucic accompanied top police officials on Sunday for the weapons’ display near the town of Smederevo, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of the capital, Belgrade. Vucic said the weapons will go to Serbia’s arms and ammunitions factories for potential use.

