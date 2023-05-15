15 killed in clash between 2 tribes over coal mine in NW Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say at least 15 people have been killed in a bloody clash between two tribes over the ownership rights of a coal mine in northwestern Pakistan bordering Afghanistan. The fight broke out Monday in Dara Adam Khel, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, over the mine’s boundary fixing. Armed men from the Sunny Khel and Zarghun Khel attacked each other with assault rifles. Local police official Munawar Khan said Tuesday that troops have been summoned to control the situation. Although explosions at coal mines kill scores of people every year across Pakistan, such violent clashes are rare.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.