Bear in a tree holds Michigan city in suspense for hours on Mother’s Day

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A city in northern Michigan has a new Mother’s Day memory. A 350-pound bear was in a tree for hours on Sunday before it fell onto a mattress as dozens of people watched in Traverse City. Annette Andersen called it the “best block party ever.” Wildlife experts responded to a call about a black bear in a leafy tree in a residential neighborhood. They fired at least four tranquilizer darts into his butt. The bear fell asleep on a thick limb before finally dropping to the ground by early afternoon. A woman had hauled mattresses from her house to soften its fall. The bear was transported to a wooded area at least 50 miles away.

