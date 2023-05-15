Debt ceiling: McCarthy says ‘no progress’ ahead of talks Tuesday with Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says there’s been “no progress” on debt ceiling talks. The Republican speaker told reporters Monday at the Capitol that the situation is “very concerning” as time narrows to avert a crisis. President Joe Biden is set to meet with McCarthy and other congressional leaders Tuesday at the White House. Biden said he will resume the talks as a standoff over the debt limit pushes the country closer to its legal borrowing limit. Biden is back in Washington after a trip to Pennsylvania. He is scheduled to leave for the Group of Seven summit in Japan on Wednesday.

By LISA MASCARO and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

