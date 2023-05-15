Debt ceiling showdown: Biden and congressional leaders to meet as McCarthy pushes for faster deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will discuss the debt limit with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and congressional leaders at the White House. It’s a high-profile Tuesday afternoon session with reverberations across the globe ahead of the president’s trip to the Group of Seven summit in Japan. Early outlines of a potential deal are beginning to emerge despite the painstakingly slow negotiations. But expectations are low for an agreement as staff talks are expected to continue. McCarthy is prodding Biden to move faster toward a deal. The U.S. Treasury is warning that the U.S. could run out of cash to keep paying the nation’s bills as soon as June 1 if there is no agreement.

By LISA MASCARO, FATIMA HUSSEIN and SEUNG MIN KIM Associated Press

