San Francisco DA releases video of Walgreens security guard fatally shooting alleged shoplifter

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s district attorney has released surveillance video of the shooting death of a suspected shoplifter by an on-duty Walgreens security guard. DA Brooke Jenkins released the video and other evidence Monday, saying again that she will not file charges against the guard. She said there is no evidence to rebut his claim of self-defense. The April 27 shooting death of Banko Brown at a downtown San Francisco Walgreens has roiled a city dogged by brazen shoplifting and wide division over the appropriate responses to crime. The surveillance video, which has no sound, shows security guard Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony subduing Brown. But Anthony said Brown repeatedly threatened to stab him.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.