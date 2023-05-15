Serbian state TV: Girl wounded in school shooting has died, bringing death toll to 10

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian state television says a girl who was gravely wounded in a shooting in a school in Belgrade earlier this month has died, bringing the death toll to 10. RTS on Monday quoted Serbia’s health ministry as confirming the death. The girl had been in critical condition since the May 3 attack. The shooting happened in the Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school in central Belgrade when a 13-year-old boy took his father’s gun and opened fire, initially killing eight children and a school guard and wounding six students and a teacher. In a separate mass shooting a day later, a 20-year old killed eight people and wounded 14 in two villages south of Belgrade.

