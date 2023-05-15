Sheriff: 2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at Georgia motorcycle club event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff says two people were killed and four others injured when more than 150 shots were fired in a gunfight between rival motorcycle clubs. Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree told a news conference Monday that 12 people have been arrested in the Saturday night shooting in Augusta, including the four wounded people. Roundtree says more than 150 shots were fired in the shootout at the clubhouse of one of the motorcycle clubs. Roundtree says 11 of the people jailed on murder and aggravated assault charges came from out of town in what he called a coordinated attack. The county coroner said the slain men came from Valdosta, Georgia, and Daytona Beach, Florida.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.