Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 11:31 PM

Jacksonville voters elect Florida city’s first female mayor

KIFI

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Voter’s in Jacksonville, Florida, have elected the city’s first female mayor. Unofficial results show Democrat Donna Deegan earned 52% of vote in Tuesday’s election, beating Republican Daniel Davis. About 217,000 people voted in the race, for a turnout of 33%. Deegan says she plans to focus on upgrading infrastructure, building an economy that works for everyone and improving access to healthcare. Deegan is replacing Republican Lenny Curry, who was first elected in 2015 and couldn’t run again because of term limits. Jacksonville is Florida’s most populous city, with about 950,000 residents.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content