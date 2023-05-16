Musk says he’s not stepping down as Tesla CEO, tells shareholders the company will advertise

Elon Musk has dismissed speculation that he might step down as Tesla’s CEO. “Say it ain’t so,” a shareholder asked Musk during Tesla’s annual meeting Tuesday about stepping down as the electric car and solar panel company’s leader. “It ain’t so,” he replied. When another shareholder suggested that Tesla try advertising, Musk said the idea has merit, and the company would try a little advertising and see how it goes. Before Musk’s talk, shareholders voted to place Tesla co-founder and former chief technology officer JB Straubel on the company’s board for the next three years. Straubel left Tesla in 2019 to start a battery materials recycling company. Shareholders also re-elected Musk and Chairwoman Robyn Denholm to the board.

By The Associated Press

