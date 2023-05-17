3 dead as heavy rains in northern Italy burst riverbanks, flood towns

ROME (AP) — Officials in northern Italy are warning residents to get to higher ground amid fears that rain-swollen rivers could again burst their banks. Flooding earlier this week killed at least three people and forced the evacuation of thousands. The mayor of Cesena warned residents Wednesday that continued heavy rains in the Emilia-Romagna region could again flood the Savio river and smaller tributaries. The Civil Protection agency confirmed three deaths following a complicated night of rescues including via helicopter. The operation was particularly difficult given the affected flood zone covered a broad swath of four provinces that, until the heavy rains, had been parched by a prolonged drought.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.