At least 80 calls to National Archives since 2010 about mishandling classified information

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives has been called more than 80 times in the past decade-plus about classified materials found in the papers of former members of Congress and other U.S. officials. That tally cited in newly released congressional testimony underscores the weaknesses in how the government tracks and safeguards its most important secrets. Archives officials said most of the calls came from libraries where former members of Congress donated their papers for future research. An investigation is underway into the classified materials found in the holdings of former President Donald Trump. There also are reviews involving material held by President Joe Biden before he won the White House and by former Vice President Mike Pence.

