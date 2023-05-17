Some 50 migrants kidnapped by gang in northern Mexico, president says

MEXICO CITY (AP) — About 50 migrants have been kidnapped by a gang in northern Mexico, the latest in a series of mass abductions. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday that National Guard troops were searching for the migrants in an area around the northern city of Matehuala. He confirmed that gangs have been preying on migrants, and that this week’s abduction occurred in the same area where about 100 migrants were kidnapped an later freed in April. The area is located on the border between the states of San Luis Potosi and Nuevo Leon, where drug cartels have long been active.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.