Top German ministry official resigns after accusations of favoritism

BERLIN (AP) — A top official at the German economy and climate ministry has resigned following accusations that he was involved in choosing his best man to head the federally owned German Energy Agency and signed off on financial support for a project in which his sister was involved. Patrick Graichen was one of Economy Minister Robert Habeck’s closest aides and had been in charge of developing and implementing the government’s energy policies with the goal of achieving net zero emission in Germany in 2045. Graichen had been under pressure for weeks after media revealed his involvement in the job selection, but last week Habeck still said Graichen could keep his job. Opposition lawmakers had relentlessly asked for his dismissal.

