Horse racing authority calls for emergency summit with Churchill Downs in wake of 12 deaths

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Horse racing’s oversight authority will hold an emergency summit with Churchill Downs, Kentucky’s racing commission and HISA veterinary teams to review information and analysis in the wake of 12 horse fatalities the past month at the home of the Kentucky Derby. Track superintendent Dennis Moore will conduct a second independent review of training and racing surfaces; equine safety and welfare director Jennifer Durenberger will provide veterinary oversight. Seven horses died from training or racing injuries leading up to the Kentucky Derby, including two on race day. Two older horses were euthanized after sustaining leg injuries over the weekend.

