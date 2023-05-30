Overnight fire at Austrian hospital kills 3 patients, cause unclear

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities say three patients have died in a fire that broke out overnight at a hospital in a town just outside Vienna. The blaze started in a fourth-floor room at the hospital in Moedling, and rescuers were unable to save three men who were in that room. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire, which authorities were alerted to shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday and that filled the internal medicine department with smoke. Around 90 patients were evacuated, with some being moved to other parts of the hospital and others to a clinic in nearby Baden. The fire was extinguished by 3 a.m.

