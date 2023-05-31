16 children injured in fall during Canada school trip to historic fort

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Sixteen schoolchildren and one adult have been hospitalized after a fall Wednesday at a popular tourist attraction in the Canadian province of Manitoba. All but one has been treated and released from hospital after falling as much as six meters (nearly 20 feet) from a platform inside Fort Gibraltar. Paramedics said they were told in a 911 call that the children are 10 to 11 years old. An emergency director at the children’s hospital said their injuries include broken bones. Fort Gibraltar was built in 1810 and served as a hub for the fur trade in the early days of Winnipeg.

