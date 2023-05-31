Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty — for now — to federal wire fraud and money laundering charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Alex Murdaugh has been arraigned on federal money laundering and wire fraud charges for indictments saying he stole money from his clients. The convicted murderer already serving a life sentence in a South Carolina state prison for killing his wife and son pleaded not guilty for now. But one of his lawyers said that might change soon. The details of the 22 federal charges aren’t new. State prosecutors have indicted Murdaugh on similar charges, saying he diverted money meant for clients and a wrongful death settlement for his family’s longtime housekeeper who fell at Murdaugh’s home to his own bank accounts.

