Ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie planning to launch GOP presidential campaign next week

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to launch his second campaign for the Republican nomination for president next week in New Hampshire. Christie is planning to make the announcement at a town hall Tuesday evening at Saint Anselm College’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics. That word comes from a person familiar with Christie’s thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm Christie’s plans. The Associated Press had previously reported that Christie was expected to enter the race “imminently.” Christie also sought the GOP nomination in 2016. Christie dropped out of that race a day after finishing sixth in New Hampshire’s primary.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.