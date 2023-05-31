Israel’s Mossad confirms ex-agent was one of 4 who died when boat sank in Italy

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s intelligence agency has confirmed that a retired agent was among four people killed in Italy when a sudden storm sank a houseboat hired for a pleasure cruise during weekend on a northern Italian lake. The Israeli prime minister’s office issued a statement Wednesday on behalf of the Mossad saying the unnamed former agent’s remains had been returned to Israel for burial. The Foreign Ministry had previously confirmed that a retiree from the Israeli security forces was killed but didn’t provide a name or age or give details on what he had done professionally. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that because of the agent’s work in the agency, further details could not be disclosed and extended condolences to his family.

