Europe sees inflation drop to 6.1%, but real relief for consumers will take months

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe is getting a break on inflation. Price increases for the 20 countries that use the euro fell to 6.1% in May. That’s down from 7% in April. But that doesn’t feel like much relief for people going shopping for food and other necessities. That’s because price increases this summer are coming on top of already-high prices from last year caused by the war in Ukraine. Still, the new figures are a sign that inflation is heading in the right direction. Economists say it will still be many months before inflation approaches the European Central Bank’s official goal of 2%.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.