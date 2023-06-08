Romanian health care workers protest for higher wages, more staff, and better working conditions

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Thousands of health care workers have protested in Romania’s capital on Thursday, demanding higher wages, more staff, and better working conditions amid what they say are shortfalls that will lead to declining medical service standards. Medical workers from across the country converged in central Bucharest, where they blew whistles, honked horns, and waved flags. Some brandished signs that read: “Only together we can succeed.” The ‘Health Solidarity’ Federation which organized the protest said it is concerned that a “decline in real wages driven by inflation” will lead to a “decrease in the quality of health care” in Romania, which joined the European Union in 2007.

