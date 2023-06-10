Islamic State claims responsibility for suicide bombing on memorial service in northeast Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on a memorial service in northeast Afghanistan that killed at least 13 people and wounded 30 others. Thursday’s service at a mosque in Badakhshan province was for an official who was killed in a car bombing that was also claimed by the group. The IS regional affiliate — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — said in a statement late Friday that the attacker detonated his explosive-laden vest among the gathering at Nabawi Mosque in Faizabad city. It gave higher casualty figures than those provided by the Taliban-run government, saying at least 20 senior Taliban officials died and 50 others were injured.

