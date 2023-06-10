Montenegro holds snap parliamentary vote that could determine its EU path

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro votes in an early parliamentary election which is seen as a test of whether the small NATO-member Balkan country can overcome deep internal political divisions and instability that have hampered its European Union membership path. Some 542,000 voters will on Sunday choose between 15 parties and coalitions ranging from staunchly pro-Western to pro-Serbian and pro-Russian groups. . Polls and analysts predict that the centrist Europe Now movement is most likely to win most of the votes, but without enough support in the parliament to form a new government on its own.

