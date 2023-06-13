Oil producers say tech will soon handle climate-wrecking fumes. US envoy Kerry says be skeptical
By EDITH M. LEDERER, ELLEN KNICKMEYER and FRANK JORDANS
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is urging skepticism about claims that technological breakthroughs mean humans soon will be able to adequately capture the climate-wrecking fumes from burning fossil fuels. Kerry spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday in an interview on the sidelines of an appearance before the U.N. Security Council. Many oil and gas producers are fighting growing demands to cut production to stave off the worst forms of climate change. Many oil and gas states and corporations say emerging technology soon will be able to ease the harm of using oil and gas. Kerry says whether carbon-capture technology can ever work affordably and at scale remains “one big question mark.”