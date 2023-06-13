Trump’s historic federal arraignment was virtually invisible to the public

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s arraignment on federal charges in Miami was historic. Yet it was virtually invisible to all who wanted to follow it. Federal rules have long prohibited cameras in the courtroom, and judges turned down last-minute media requests to loosen some expected restrictions. So Trump was out of sight for the proceedings, emerging later after he stopped his motorcade to greet supporters at a Cuban restaurant in Miami. The coverage restrictions forced news organizations to scramble to keep people informed, but it was a step back to an era before people could expect instant video and audio coverage of major events.

By DAVID BAUDER and JOSHUA GOODMAN Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.