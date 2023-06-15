Biden hopes Su’s role in dockworker deal can sway Democratic holdouts to confirm her as labor chief
By SEUNG MIN KIM and STEPHEN GROVES
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is hoping that Julie Su’s role in brokering a deal between West Coast dockworkers and shippers will provide fresh momentum for the Senate to act on her long-stalled nomination to be labor secretary. Su flew to San Francisco to help seal the tentative agreement after a lengthy dispute that had led to sporadic disruptions at some of the nation’s largest ports. President Joe Biden asked Su, a civil rights lawyer who was deputy labor secretary when tapped for the Cabinet job in February, to join the negotiations, according to a White House official. That was part of an effort to stave off potential work stoppages as the bargaining sessions grew tense.