Canada authorities responding to major collision on highway

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Canadian authorities are responding to a major collision on a highway in the province of Manitoba. Authorities have not confirmed casualties, but health officials said they were preparing a mass casualty response. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba said in a tweet Thursday they are deploying all resources in the province to the scene. TV broadcasters aired images of what looked like a large van smoldering in a ditch near a transport truck with a smashed engine on a road.

