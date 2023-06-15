Canada authorities responding to major collision on highway
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Canadian authorities are responding to a major collision on a highway in the province of Manitoba. Authorities have not confirmed casualties, but health officials said they were preparing a mass casualty response. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba said in a tweet Thursday they are deploying all resources in the province to the scene. TV broadcasters aired images of what looked like a large van smoldering in a ditch near a transport truck with a smashed engine on a road.