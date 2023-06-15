Detroit bus driver charged in pedestrian’s death; her 2nd fatality in 8 years

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit bus driver is facing a criminal charge after fatally striking a pedestrian. It’s the second death linked to Geraldine Johnson’s job behind the wheel. Janice Bauer was crossing a downtown street during a green light on June 2 when a bus hit her while making a left turn. Johnson was charged Wednesday with a moving violation causing death. Johnson appeared in court without an attorney, and a not-guilty plea was entered. Attorney James Harrington says he sued Detroit after a man was killed by Johnson’s bus in 2015 while he was removing a bike from a bus rack. The city settled the case for $4.5 million. Johnson has been fired.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.