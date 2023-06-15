How to end an epic love story like ‘Outlander’? Take the time to do it right, says its stars

“Outlander” returns for its seventh season on Starz and Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan say they’re grateful for 16 new episodes this season and a 10-episode eighth and final season to wrap up the series. The story is about a British nurse visiting post-World War II Scotland who falls back in time to the 1800s and falls for a highlander warrior. It is based on the book series by Diana Gabaldon, who has published nine out 10 planned novels. Balfe says in season seven they “incorporate parts of book seven and eight” and that overall the series has only “diverged slightly” from the books.

